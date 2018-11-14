Try Dry®: the app for Dry January® and beyond

Download the free Try Dry® app to help you meet your goals, whether you want to take on Dry January® (or another dry challenge), cut down on your drinking, or go totally alcohol-free.

Track your units, calories and money saved when you cut down or cut out alcohol

Earn badges when you meet your goals.

Understand your drinking pattern and track your progress by using the 'My charts' feature to see how much money you spend, units you drink and calories you consume over a time period

Get the full picture with the Units calendar overview

Monitor your wellbeing with sleep, energy levels, mood and craving intensity trackers

Use the 'Notes' section to record your thoughts, feelings, daily reflections, events or learning

Use the health quiz to check up on your drinking

Keep track of your current and best ever dry streaks

Find extra free tools, tips and resources in the 'More' section

Use the Try Dry app for Dry January® and beyond