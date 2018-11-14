Try Dry®: the app for Dry January® and beyond

You can now download Try Dry® the app to help you track your time off drinking. And the best news? It's free.

Download Try Dry® for Android
Download Try Dry® for Apple

Download the free Try Dry® app to help you meet your goals, whether you want to take on Dry January® (or another dry challenge), cut down on your drinking, or go totally alcohol-free.

  • Track your units, calories and money saved when you cut down or cut out alcohol
  • Earn badges when you meet your goals.
  • Understand your drinking pattern and track your progress by using the 'My charts' feature to see how much money you spend, units you drink and calories you consume over a time period
  • Get the full picture with the Units calendar overview
  • Monitor your wellbeing with sleep, energy levels, mood and craving intensity trackers
  • Use the 'Notes' section to record your thoughts, feelings, daily reflections, events or learning
  • Use the health quiz to check up on your drinking
  • Keep track of your current and best ever dry streaks
  • Find extra free tools, tips and resources in the 'More' section
  • Use the Try Dry app for Dry January® and beyond
Having trouble with the app?

Visit the Try Dry® help centre for solutions.

